Ticketed events in educational institutions in Tamil Nadu to attract entertainment tax

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Assembly for levy and collection of entertainment tax on concert, drama, show or any other ticketed event conducted by any institution, including an educational institution.

The proposed rate of tax is ten per cent on 'each payment for admission (each ticket).' The main opposition AIADMK opposed it and another Bill as well, which was to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987. These were among the Bills introduced in the House on December 9.

When the Bill related to farm produce, which was for extension of the tenure of special officers of three market committees (Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore and Theni) for a further period of one year, AIADMK legislator Agri SS Krishnamurthy opposed it.

The AIADMK also opposed an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act, 2017. The government proposed the amendment as there was no enabling provision in the 2017 Act for levy and collection of entertainment tax on concert, drama, show or any other ticketed event conducted by any institution, including an educational institution.

Hence, the amendment, which envisages provisions for entertainment tax for such events at the rate of ten per cent on 'each payment for admission.' The Bills are set to be taken up for adoption on December 10. PTI VGN VGN KH