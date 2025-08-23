Ticketless travel dropped 50% after strict inspections in Jammu Rail Division, says official

New Delhi, Aug 23 ( PTI) A series of surprise inspections on trains originating from Jammu Rail Division has resulted in a significant 50 per cent drop in ticketless travel, an official said.

The division conducted its second surprise inspection on five trains on Saturday and fined 76 passengers travelling without tickets. A week ago, on August 16, a total of 166 passengers were fined after a similar exercise.

"I think our initiative is giving positive results. Passengers are becoming aware that they cannot go scot-free if they travel without a valid ticket," the official said.

He added that the authorities inspected Katra, Jammu and Kathua rail sections this time under the leadership of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal.

According to an official statement, the ticket-checking staff thoroughly inspected train numbers 12445, 12920 12472, 12238 and 12919 on Saturday and collected an amount of Rs 36,770 from 76 passengers.

"On August 16, the division had selected almost similar trains and 166 passengers were found ticketless. They were charged a fine of Rs 1,06,040," the official said.

"The ticket-checking campaign will be done from time to time in the division so that passengers will be discouraged from travelling without tickets. We request all the respected passengers to travel in Indian Railways with valid tickets or passes to avoid being fined," Singhal said. PTI JP RUK RUK