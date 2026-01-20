Tickets for Vande Bharat Sleeper's first commercial run sold out within hours

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) All tickets of the Vande Bharat Sleeper's first commercial run were sold out within a few hours, a statement said on Tuesday.

The country's first Sleeper Vande Bharat, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda Town on January 17, will run between Kamakhya in Guwahati and the Howrah station near Kolkata.

All seats got booked within a few hours after the reservation was opened, the statement said.

The first commercial run of the train is scheduled for Thursday, it said.

"The fully booked status within hours stands as a strong testament to the trust and excitement of passengers towards modern train services being introduced by Indian Railways, marking a new chapter in premium rail connectivity for the region," it added.

The train will run six days a week and take 14 hours to reach its destination both ways, cutting the railway travel time by over three hours. PTI AMR SOM