TIDEL Park in Tiruchirappalli would provide job opportunities in Central TN: Minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) The upcoming TIDEL Park in Tiruchirappalli at an outlay of Rs 403 crore would house hundreds of IT companies opening up job opportunities in Central Tamil Nadu, state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

The TIDEL Park in Panjappur in Tiruchirappalli is one of the most important projects in taking Information Technology and knowledge economy growth beyond Chennai and Coimbatore regions, he said.

In a social media post on October 4, after reviewing the progress of the TIDEL Park in Tiruchirappalli, he said, "Spread across 14.16 acre in Panjappur, this state-of-the-art facility is being developed at a cost of Rs 403 crore and will offer 5.58 lakh sq ft of workspace across six floors and a terrace." "Once completed, it will house hundreds of IT and technology companies, creating high-value jobs and unlocking opportunities for the youth of Central Tamil Nadu and nearby Delta districts," he said.

The key structural works like pile casting, wall concreting and preliminary infrastructure were already underway, he added.

In February 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took part in the ground breaking ceremony for the establishment of TIDEL Parks in Tiruchirappalli and Madurai.

With these two new TIDEL Parks, the government is aimed at taking IT growth to Tier-2 cities, fulfilling the vision of a 'Distributed Growth' across the state, Rajaa had said in February. PTI VIJ KH