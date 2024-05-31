Tides of turmoil: Crisis of small fishermen in Diamond Harbour, Sundarbans echoes in LS polls

Diamond Harbour (WB), May 31 (PTI) Diamond Harbour, a coastal gem nestled on the southern fringes of West Bengal, boasts azure waters and picturesque landscapes. However, beneath the tranquil surface lies a tumultuous narrative of struggle and strife, woven into the very fabric of its fishing communities.

This story, mirrored in the Sundarbans, reflects an existential crisis that threatens to dismantle the livelihoods and traditions of these fisherfolk.

The fishermen, whose lives depend on the sea, now face new challenges as modernity encroaches upon their traditional way of life.

In Diamond Harbour and the Sundarbans, they face a grave challenge from industrial trawlers, whose destructive bottom trawling practices are devastating marine ecosystems and endangering local marine life.

"Once, our nets teemed with a rich tapestry of marine life," laments old Abdar Mallik, a weathered fisherman with salt-stained hands. "But now, all we find are barren wastelands, stripped bare by relentless onslaught of trawlers." The destruction of the seabed by these trawlers has not only hit fish populations but also compromised the long-term sustainability of fishing.

Compounding the ecological crisis is the economic exploitation by middlemen and moneylenders. Lacking access to formal micro-financing opportunities, many fishermen are forced to borrow from unscrupulous lenders, often trapping them in a cycle of debt from which escape seems impossible.

"We are but slaves to their whims," sighs Champa Sardar, a young widow whose husband fell victim to the clutches of debt. "They hold our futures in their hands, demanding a pound of flesh for every rupee borrowed." Adding to the woes of the fishermen is the looming threat of climate change. The smallscale fish workers, who have the least carbon footprint, are ironically the worst victims of climate crisis.

Unpredictable and recurrent inclement weather, frequent cyclones, heavy downpours, sudden droughts, and floods make fishing increasingly difficult, risky, and non-remunerative.

"The fishing hamlets present a picture of poverty and destitution," Tapan Mondal, a fisherman in Gosaba area of Sunderbans, told PTI over the phone.

"Further, smallscale fishermen and fish farmers do not have any legally recognised right to protect the waterbodies and fish resources from pollution, encroachment, excessive water diversion, overfishing, or destructive fishing," he said.

The stakes are high as Diamond Harbour, Mathurapur, and Jaynagar constituencies head to the polls on June 1.

With around 10 lakh small fishermen and their families in the area, their collective vote could sway political fortunes.

The fishermen's demands are clear - they seek legal recognition, economic support, and environmental protection. As they cast their ballots, they hope to elect leaders who will listen to their plight and take decisive action to secure their future.

Debasis Shyamal, president of Dakhinbanga Matsyajibi Forum (DMF), said the national water policy does not even mention fish, fisheries, or fishing communities, further marginalising these vulnerable groups.

"Government schemes and policies tend to favour largescale fishing and big businesses in fisheries, leaving smallscale fish workers to fend for themselves," he said.

Shyamal pointed out that in the absence of legally recognised rights, tens of thousands of smallscale fishermen and fish farmers are forced to leave their traditional occupation every year, migrating in search of livelihood.

"The government does not even inform us, let alone consult us when coasts and coastal waters are given for ports or tourism," says Tapan Mondal.

Amidst the tumult, smallscale fishermen organisations like DMF are tirelessly advocating for the rights and welfare of their brethren, pushing for government intervention and policy changes.

"We have petitioned the state government time and again, pleading for protection against the ravages of trawlers," Mondal said.

The small fishermen, led by DMF, have outlined several demands and solutions to address the crisis. They call for the provision of collective titles to legally recognise their inalienable right to catch or farm fish in all public waterbodies.

"This legal recognition would empower them to protect the waterbodies and their fish resources from pollution, encroachment, and destructive practices," Shyamal said.

Additionally, they demand the right to participate in co-management of waterbodies and fish resources enacting laws to ensure preferential access of small-scale fishers to fish resources and stopping subsidies to unsustainable large-scale fishing would help promote sustainable smallscale fishing based on traditional knowledge.

Speaking on the issue state fisheries minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury said an integrated policy is being worked out which will look after the interests of the small fishermen and also big trawlers.

"We are keeping a watch on the number of trawlers. We have started a licensing system. And we have stopped fishing in the sea and Sunderbans area for two months. During this period, we provide Rs 10,000 to small fishermen to sustain their families," he told PTI.

BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour Abhijit Das said he will take up the plight of small fishermen with the Centre to resolve the pending issues.

However, a glimmer of hope emerges in the form of government initiatives aimed at ameliorating the plight of fishermen. Likewise, the Savings Cum Relief scheme, devised to compensate fishermen for losses incurred during fishing bans, offers a lifeline amidst the tempestuous seas of uncertainty.

"We simply seek the recognition of our dignity and the preservation of our way of life. With the support of the government, we can chart a course towards a brighter future for all," said Mondal.