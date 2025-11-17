TIFR urges Andhra people not to meddle with scientific balloons which could land in state

Amaravati, Nov 17 (PTI) The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) on Monday appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to refrain from meddling with scientific balloons launched from Hyderabad which may land across various districts in the state.

TIFR, under the auspices of the Department of Atomic Energy and ISRO, scheduled to conduct around 10 scientific balloon flights between October 25 and December 31 for high-altitude research.

"The balloon and instrument payloads may land in various districts of Andhra Pradesh... Public, especially villagers, are requested not to tamper with or open any found parachutes, cages, or scientific instruments, as they contain extremely sensitive scientific equipment," said an official press release.

These polyethylene balloons, filled with hydrogen and carrying sensitive payloads, will ascend to altitudes of up to 42 km before releasing their instruments, it said.

The payloads will descend using large coloured parachutes after completing experiments and may drift up to 350 km along the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Sholapur belt depending on wind conditions.

TIFR noted that the instruments may land in districts like East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur, Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam.

The equipment is completely safe unless forcibly opened, said the press release.

Public are advised to inform the nearest police station, post office or district authorities upon finding such payloads to enable their prompt retrieval.

Scientists will collect the payloads and reward the finder and reimburse communication or travel expenses, it said.

However, no reward will be offered if the equipment is opened or tampered with, the press release added.