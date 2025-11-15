Tiger attacks, injures elephant calf in Nilgiris

Nilgiris, Nov 15 (PTI) A baby elephant was attacked and left to bleed by a tiger near Gudalur on Saturday and people alerted Forest department after hearing the distress sounds from the young animal, officials said.

The elephant, despite sustaining severe injuries to its leg, slowly moved further and strayed into areas falling under the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in neighbouring Kerala's Wayanad, they said.

Further, they said that they are in touch with their counterparts in Kerala and coordinated action is being taken to ensure proper medical care to the injured elephant.