Tiger bones recovered in Assam, 5 detained

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) Five people were detained after bones of a Royal Bengal tiger were recovered from their possession in Assam's Biswanath district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The seizure was made on Friday during a joint operation conducted by forest and police personnel in Simaluguri Baligaon village in Gohpur within the Biswanath Wildlife Division under the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), he said.

The detainees have been identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum and Depen Pegu, the official said.

It was suspected that the tiger was poached in the Kaziranga National Park, he said.

The detainees were trying to "sell the wild animal trophy and were in contact with past offenders of the Rhino poaching", he said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI DG BDC