Tiger captured after fatal attacks on UP villagers

Bahraich (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A male tiger was captured in a cage set up in a village, located within the Murtiha Forest Range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, a Forest Department official said on Sunday.

The Forest Department had installed cages after a farmer was killed and another was injured during a wildlife attack on Thursday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Suraj informed reporters, "In response to incidents of man-animal conflict, cages with bait were set up at two locations with the permission of authorities. On Saturday, a male tiger, approximately two and a half years old, was captured in a cage at Amritpur, within the Murtiha Forest Range. The animal has been brought to the range office along with the cage." The tiger has been examined by veterinarians and is said to be young, healthy, and active.

A letter has been sent to higher authorities seeking guidance on whether the tiger should be released back into the Katarniaghat forest or relocated to another forest or zoo. The relocation will be carried out once permission is received from the concerned authorities.

This week, several settlements near the Katarniaghat forest have been gripped by fear following multiple wildlife attacks.

On Thursday, Bhikhan (55), a resident of Dharampur Bejha, was killed in an attack. The following day, Harischandra (48), a resident of Amritpur village, was injured while cutting sugarcane. Dharampur Bejha and Amritpur villages are located close to each other.

Reports of attacks on domestic animals have also surfaced.

Villagers have pointed to tigers as the cause of the attacks, while the Forest Department has claimed that both incidents were likely caused by leopards.

According to another source within the Forest Department, the locals, frustrated by the frequent wildlife conflicts, have demanded that the wild animal be captured.

In response, Forest officials have installed two cages, camera traps, and fog lights in the area to monitor wildlife activity.