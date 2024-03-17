Tiger carcass found in MP's Balaghat

Balaghat (MP), Mar 17 (PTI) The mutilated carcass of a tiger was found floating in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Sunday, an official said.

The big cat is suspected to have died of electrocution, and his nails were missing, the official said.

The carcass was found floating in Chandan River near Tumdi Tola in the morning, he said.

“The carcass appeared to be eight to ten days old. Prima facie, it is suspected that the tiger died of electrocution,” forest department's deputy ranger Shiv Nageshwar said.

The death is being investigated, he said.

Balaghat's chief conservator of forest APS Sengar said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and a dog squad was sent to the spot.

Information about the missing nails was also received and a probe has been initiated into the matter, he said.

According to officials, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) after the autopsy, and samples were sent to a laboratory for examination. PTI COR ADU ARU