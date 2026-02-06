Tiger caught after major search operation in Andhra's East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), February 6 (PTI) A three-year-old male tiger was captured in Kurmapuram village of East Godavari district after days of intensive search operations, a forest department official said on Friday.

The big cat, which had been moving in the region for the past one week, after days of intensive search operation was finally tranquilised inside a cattle shed located near agricultural fields, bringing relief to anxious villagers.

"The three-year-old tiger was captured in Kurmapuram village of East Godavari district after days of intensive search operations carried out by multiple teams," East Godavari district forest officer V Prabakar Rao told PTI.

He said that the tiger was moving in Eluru district since January 20 and entered the forest jurisdiction of East Godavari district on January 31, adding that since then, the forest department officials have been closely monitoring its movement.

According to Rao, the tiger had been moving along the Godavari river in the southeast direction and was suspected to have travelled from the Tadoba forest in Maharashtra.

The animal is suspected to have entered Andhra Pradesh through Telangana, covering hundreds of kilometres before reaching East Godavari district, he said.

During its movement in the region, the tiger killed about eight cattle--four cows and as many calves, though it consumed only two calves in the seven-day period in the region.

To capture the animal, the forest department deployed traps, drones, thermal cameras, cages, and tranquiliser teams across vulnerable locations, the official said.

A joint operation was carried out by teams from Vijayawada, the local forest department, police personnel, experts from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam, and specialists from Pune in Maharashtra.

Rao confirmed that the tiger was alone and showed highly ferocious behaviour at the time of capture, necessitating the use of a tranquiliser.

The capture was executed with extreme caution to avoid harm to residents as the animal had ventured close to human habitation.

Villagers had been living in fear since the tiger was sighted near settlements and agricultural fields over the past few days.

The forest department said the tiger will be shifted to the IGZP for further observation and rehabilitation.

Authorities have appealed to residents to remain cautious and report any wildlife movement immediately. PTI MS GDK SA