Tiger caught in TN's Nilgiris district

Coimbatore, Nov 29 (PTI) A tiger that had been preying on livestock in the Nilgiris district was captured in a cage on Saturday, officials said.

The three year old male tiger had been hunting livestock in areas, including Gudalur, Pandalur and Sri Madurai Thevar Solai, sources said.

Following demand from the public, forest department officials monitored the area with 60 automatic cameras and set up cages in four locations in Gudalur and Sri Madurai Thevar Solai.

On Saturday morning, the tiger was trapped in the cage set up in Sri Madurai Thevar Solai, they said.

Steps are being taken to move the animal to a larger enclosure and eventually release it into a dense forest area, they added. PTI VIJ ROH