Tiger census begins in Odisha's Similipal

Baripada (Odisha), Ap 5 (PTI) Authorities of Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Saturday launched a tiger census, which will continue throughout the year in different phases, an official said.

Eight teams comprising 85 personnel have been set up for All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026.

The personnel have been trained to count the number of tigers from their footprints and excreta samples, among other identification tools.

Apart from trap cameras, AI-powered cameras will also be used for the exercise, STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni said.

According to the previous 2022 report, STR is home to 24 adult tigers and eight cubs.

The present AITE will confirm whether the population remained stable, increased, or declined.

Similipal National Park, the second-largest biosphere in Asia, spreads over an area of 2,750 sq km.