Tiger count in UP rises to 205; CM, ministers extend greetings on International Tiger Day

Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday extended greetings to people on International Tiger Day, as the state recorded a rise in the animal's population from 173 to 205.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to all nature lovers and wildlife protectors on 'International Tiger Day'! The tiger is a symbol of our biodiversity, ecological balance and natural dignity. Let us make this day meaningful by resolving to protect the tiger, a symbol of speed and power." State Minister of Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Arun Kumar Saxena also posted on X, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on International Tiger Day. Tiger is not only our national animal but also our heritage. Let us take a pledge to protect tigers on the International Tiger Day." He said the number of tigers in Uttar Pradesh has increased to 205 from 173 according to the 2022 tiger census report.

"There are four tiger reserves in the state. Efforts to improve tiger habitat, creation of borewells for water availability during summer, fencing of forest areas, and intensified afforestation are among the steps taken to support the growth in tiger numbers," he added.

Saxena further said that the state is working to expand grassland cover to ensure an adequate prey base, such as deer and other herbivores, for the tigers.

People living near forest areas are being sensitised about safety measures, including staying indoors if they spot animal pugmarks, ensuring children do not play alone and moving in groups when venturing out, the minister added.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya also in a post on X said, "Heartiest greetings of International Tiger Day to the entire country and the people of the state! Let us all fulfill our responsibility towards wildlife conservation, especially the protection of our national heritage -- the tigers." Deputy CM Pathak echoed similar sentiments in his message on X. PTI NAV OZ OZ