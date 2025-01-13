Tiger crosses into West Bengal's Jhargram, forest personnel on alert

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Forest officials in West Bengal are on their toes again after a tiger crossed into Jhargram district from the neighbouring Jharkhand a day ago, a senior forest official said Monday.

The fresh pug marks have been spotted around two weeks after a tigress from Odisha was captured in Bankura. The tigress had strayed into West Bengal from Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha.

The full-grown male Royal Bengal Tiger is now in the Kankrajhore forest area and we are keeping tabs on its movement, Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy told PTI.

"We are waiting for it to settle down as it had been roaming around in the forested parts of Jharkhand for the past couple of days," Roy said.

"Going by the pugmarks we have confirmed it is now camping at a forested stretch in Kankrajhore. Our team from the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve and forest personnel from Jhargram are monitoring its movement and conduct," he said.

To a question on whether the department has begun putting up nylon fencing around the forested stretch, he said, "Yes our men will fence the part adjacent to human habitation soon." Forest personnel have set up trap door cages with cattle as baits for the big cat. But it has not shown any signs of coming near the cages so far.

Several trap cameras have also been installed in the area while drone surveillance is being done.

The locals have been asked not to venture into the forested stretches, not to move far away from their homes after dusk and to see that their cattle don't move into the forest.

The latest incident crossing over of the tiger into Jhargram follows the capture of another big cat in Bankura forests on December 29.

The tigress Zeenat had strayed into West Bengal from Odisha on December 9 and kept forest officials of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal on tenterhooks for 21 days. PTI SUS SBN SBN