Tiger crushed to death by train in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Jan 19 (PTI) A sub-adult tiger cub was crushed to death by a train in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Sunday morning, forest officials said.

The female big cat, aged 12-15 months, lost its life on the Chanda Fort-Gondia railway line near Alewahi village in the Sindewahi tehsil, they said.

Forest officials said the wild animal was hit by train 07051 (Hyderabad-Raxaul).

After following the necessary formalities, including post-mortem, the carcass was cremated, said a senior forest official. PTI COR NR