Tiger cub crushed to death by train in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Nov 27 (PTI) A tiger cub was crushed to death by a train on the Chandafort-Gondia rail route in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday morning, an official said.

The incident took place near Kitadi-Mindala village in Nagbhid tehsil, the forest department official added.

"The female cub was 3-4 months old. After necessary formalities, it was cremated," said Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar who along with other officials visited the spot following the incident.

Bandu Dhotre, head of Eco-Pro, an organisation working for the environment and animal welfare, said a survey following the death of three tiger cubs on the rail route at Junona on November 15, 2018 had zeroed in on 19 points where reduction of train speed would be ideal to curb such incidents.

The survey report also suggested underpasses in Mamla, Junona, Sindewahi, Chichapalli, Talodhi, Balapur and Nagbhid in Bramhapuri and Chandrapur forest divisions, he said.

However, no measures mentioned in the survey report have been implemented, Dhotre alleged.