Bhandara, Dec 30 (PTI) A 2-year-old tiger cub was found dead in a lake in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, a forest department official said.

The carcass was found in a waterbody along Devnara- Kurmuda village road in Lendhejhari forest in Tumsar taluka at 1pm, he said.

"The cause of the death will be known once we get the post mortem report. The carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines," the official informed. PTI COR BNM