Tiger cub found dead in Maharashtra's Bhandara district

Bhandara, Feb 12 (PTI) A four-month-old tiger cub has been found dead and another cub rescued in eastern Maharashtra's Bhandara district, a forest official said on Wednesday.

Local people alerted the forest department on Tuesday that the carcass of a cub was spotted in the field at Mandvi village under Lendhezari Forest Range, he said.

A team of officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass while rescuing another cub that was wandering around.

The cubs' mother was nowhere to be seen.

It was suspected that one of the cubs died due to starvation, the official said.

Camera traps were installed in the area to locate the mother tigress, he said.

The rescued cub, which was very weak, was sent to the Wildlife Training and Research Center at Gorewada in Nagpur district for treatment. PTI COR KRK