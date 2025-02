Umaria, Feb 23 (PTI) A tiger cub was found dead on Sunday in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Khitauli Range Officer Swasti Shri Jain told PTI the cub, in the 8-10 month age group, was found with a broken neck and was possibly killed by a big cat.

After post-mortem, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said. PTI COR LAL BNM