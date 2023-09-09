Tiger cub rescued from Chandrapur forest dies in transit treatment centre

Chandrapur, Sep 9 (PTI) A tiger cub that was rescued from Ballarpur in Chandrapur on September 7 and was housed at the Transit Treatment Centre died on Saturday morning, a forest official said.

The female tiger cub was found close to the carcasses of two other cubs in Kalamana Beat after which it was shifted to the TTC and kept under the observation of veterinarians, he said.

"The cub was not eating and was being administered saline. Despite all efforts, it died this morning. The other two cubs, one male and one female, found dead in Kalamana were around four months old," the Central Chanda official said.

"Some 70-80 forest department personnel who are part of five teams are scouring the area to track the tigress to which these cubs belonged. We have also installed 50 camera traps for this purpose," he informed. PTI COR BNM BNM