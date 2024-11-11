Tiger death due to suspected poisoning: Chhattisgarh HC takes suo motu case

Bilaspur, Nov 11 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday initiated suo motu proceedings into death of a tiger due to suspected poisoning in Korea district last week.

The HC ordered the state's Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Climate Change) to file a personal affidavit regarding steps and action taken to preserve wildlife.

On November 8, an adult tiger was found dead in a forest close to Guru Ghasidas national park in Korea district, with forest officials suspecting it was poisoned to death. Officials said the tiger's viscera samples had been sent for laboratory examination to ascertain the cause of death.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad took cognizance of a newspaper report and said the present public interest litigation has been registered suo motu.

From perusal of the said news item, it transpires that the carcass was found at the same location where a tiger poaching took place in June 2022, the HC said.

Though the case of death of the tiger was suspected as poisoning, but as a half-eaten buffalo lay nearby, it was believed to be a revenge killing, the HC further said.

"In view of the facts and circumstances, 10 days time is given to the Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Climate Change) to file his personal affidavit regarding what steps and action have been taken to preserve the wildlife," it said.

Guru Ghasidas national park is spread along the border of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and is known for its rich flora and fauna. PTI TKP BNM