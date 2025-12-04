Tiger dies after suspected territorial fight at Navegaon reserve

Gondia, Dec 4 (PTI) A tiger, apparently injured in a territorial fight with another big cat, died in Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, an official said.

A forest guard and labourers staying at Kaalimati camp heard loud growling of tigers, and subsequently a sub-adult tiger, about two years old, was found in a badly injured condition, said Deputy Field Director Pritamsingh Kodape.

By the time senior officials reached the spot, the animal had died, he said, adding that further investigation is on. PTI COR KRK