Tiger dies after walking into trap in Bandhavgarh reserve; 2 men arrested

Umaria (MP), Feb 6 (PTI) An adult tiger died after walking into an electric trap and its carcass was found buried in a riverbed in the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Thursday, a forest department official said.

The big cat walked into the electric trap laid to poach wild boars by two tribesmen, Ramcharan Kol and Pandu Kol, in Panpatha range of the reserve, and they have been arrested, BTR field director Anupam Sahay told PTI over phone.

All body parts of the decomposed striped animal were found intact, suggesting it was not the target, Sahay informed.

The tiger died three to four days ago and out of fear, the two men buried the carcass in the bed of the Bhadar river near Sukhdaas village, the official said.

"We got suspicious two to three days ago following the movement of some people based on inputs from our patrol party in the area," he said.

The carcass was found during a screening of the region and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Sahay said.

Galvanised iron (GI) binding wire and an axe were recovered from the arrested men who were booked under the Protection of Wildlife Act, officials said.

They will be produced before a court, they added. PTI COR LAL RSY