Tiger dies in Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park

Bhopal, Apr 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old tiger has died in the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal due to "age-related" issues, a veterinarian at the facility said on Thursday.

The tiger, Panna, died in the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday due to "age-related" issues, he said.

Besides, the feline was also suffering from weakness in its hind legs, the park's veterinarian, Dr Atul Gupta, said.

Panna was brought to the Van Vihar National Park, a major tourist attraction, from Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve in 2014 when the wild animal was four years old, he added. PTI MAS RSY