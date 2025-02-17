Tiger dies in suspected territorial fight in Bhandara district

Nagpur, Feb 17 (PTI) A four-year-old tiger was found dead on Monday in Nakadongri forest range in Maharashtra's Bhandara district and injury marks on the carcass indicated a territorial fight with another big cat, the forest department said, days after two cubs died in the same area.

A department release said a shepherd came across the tiger carcass in compartment number 65 under Sitasawangi beat of Nakadongri range at around 4.30 pm and informed relevant authorities.

Forest department officials along with other staffers reached the spot as soon as they got the information.

All vital organs of the tiger were found to be intact, ruling out the possibility of poaching. However, there were injury marks on the face, neck and rear limb, indicating the big cat might have died in a territorial fight with another tiger, said the release.

A committee formed as per Standard Operating Procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) inspected the carcass and the location where it was found. A team of veterinarians will conduct a post-mortem on February 18 to ascertain the exact cause of the death and viscera samples (internal organs) of the dead tiger will be sent to a forensic laboratory, it said.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Ritesh Bhongade and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Apeksha Shende are investigating the case, the release said.

This was the fourth incident of the death of tiger cubs or full-grown tigers in the Bhandara forest division since December 30, 2024.

On December 30, a tiger cub was found dead in Lendezari forest range, while on January 4 , a tigress' carcass was found chopped off in four pieces in Tumsar range. On February 13, two tiger cubs were found dead near Mandvi village in Lendezari range and it is suspected the death was caused by starvation and dehydration. PTI CLS COR RSY