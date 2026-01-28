Tiger dies of electrocution at Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar

Patna, Jan 28 (PTI) A tiger died of electrocution at Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, officials said on Wednesday.

The sub-adult male tiger died after it came in contact with an electric fence, put up by a farmer to protect his farm, in Manpur area of VTR.

Talking to PTI over the phone, VTR field director Nesamani K said, "During patrolling, officials found the carcass of a tiger. A team of veterinarians will conduct the post-mortem examination in accordance with standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority." Preliminary findings reveal that the tiger died of electrocution when it came in contact with an electric fence put up by a farmer to protect his farm, he said, adding that it will be cremated as per the laid down procedure.

"Action will be initiated against the farmer under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act as electric fencing of farms is illegal," he said.

VTR had recorded a 75 per cent increase in tiger numbers - from 31 in 2018 to 54 in 2022, according to the NTCA and Wildlife Institute of India report titled 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022', released on July 29, 2023. PTI PKD MNB