Tiger found dead at farm in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Oct 15 (PTI) A tiger was found dead at a farm in Ramtek town in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a Forest Department official said.

The official said the cause behind the death of the big cat was not known immediately and the postmortem report was awaited.

The tiger was found dead at a farm in Patgovari round beat, Kanhan, in Ramtek, 49 km from Nagpur.

The carcass has been sent for postmortem under NTCA guidelines and further investigations are underway, the official added. PTI CLS NSK