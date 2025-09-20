Tiger found dead in Anthiyur forest of Tamil Nadu

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Sep 20 (PTI) A ten-year-old tiger has been found dead in the Anthiyur forest area in this district, forest officials said on Saturday.

During their regular patrol at Kinathadi Hanuman Temple area in Anthiyur forest Range on Friday, forest personnel found a big tiger dead and decomposed in a bush, officials of Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Anthiyur said.

The forest personnel summoned the forest veterinarian, Dr Karthick, to the spot. He examined the carcass and declared that it may have died ten days back, and it was about ten years old, officials added.

The carcass was sent to Chennai for autopsy, which can only reveal the cause of the death and the gender of the dead animal, forest officials said.