Tiger found dead in Bandhavgarh Reserve, territorial fight suspected

Umaria (MP), Jan 10 (PTI) The carcass of a young tiger was found in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Wednesday, forest officials said.

Prima facie, the tiger was killed in a fight with an adult big cat, an official said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be known after postmortem.

"The carcass of a tiger, aged between 15 to 18 months, was found lying in a trench in the Pator range of BTR on Wednesday morning when forest officials were installing a trap camera. The carcass is about 25 days old," said Forest Ranger Arpit Meral.

All body parts of the deceased tiger are intact but the head bone was found to be broken, he said.

At 785, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in the country, followed by Karnataka (563) and Uttarakhand (560), as per the report 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022' released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India last July. PTI COR ADU NSK