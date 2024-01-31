Tiger found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria (MP), Jan 31 (PTI) A two-year-old male tiger was found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Wednesday.

A patrolling team spotted the tiger carcass in Kallawah range on Tuesday, said forest ranger Rahul Kirar.

The pugmarks of another tiger were found in the vicinity, and there were sign of the carcass being dragged by another tiger.

It is suspected that the tiger died in a fight with another feline, Kirar said. PTI COR ADU KRK