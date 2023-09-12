Tiger found dead in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Sep 12 (PTI) The carcasses of a tiger and a wild boar were found in an agriculture field under Pombhurna forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a Forest official said.

The carcasses were spotted by women labourers when they reported for work at the farm owned by a farmer at Fuskuti village in Mul tehsil. The farmer later reported the matter to Forest officials, said ACF (Assistant Conservator of Forests), Central Chanda, Tauseef Sheikh.

"The carcass of a wild boar was found near the dead tiger. Both the carcasses were shifted to Transit Treatment Centre, Chandrapur, for autopsy," he said.

The cause of the death of both wild animals would be known once the postmortem report is ready. PTI COR NSK