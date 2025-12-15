Tiger found dead in forest in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district; electrocution suspected

Surajpur, Dec 15 (PTI) A tiger died due to suspected electrocution in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, officials said on Monday.

The carcass of the male tiger, aged 6-7 years, was found in Bhainsamunda under Ghui forest range this morning, a senior forest official said.

"A forest team has secured the area for investigation. Prima facie, it appears the tiger died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric wire laid by poachers to kill animals like wild boar. However, the exact cause of the death will be known after the post mortem," he said.

A team has been constituted for conducting autopsy as per guidelines, the official said.

In November last year, a tiger was found dead in a forest in neighbouring Korea district. Officials had called it a suspected case of poisoning. PTI COR TKP BNM