Tiger found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district

Sagar (MP), Dec 28 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Sunday, an official said.

The carcass was discovered near Hilgan village under the Dhana range, he said.

South Forest Division officer Kavita Jatav said local residents first spotted the dead wild animal. After being alerted, a forest team reached the spot.

No injury marks were found on the tiger’s body. A post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of its death, the official said.

It is also not clear how the tiger reached the area, Jatav added.