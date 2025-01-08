Tiger found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

Umaria (MP), Jan 8 (PTI) A two-year-old tiger was found dead on Wednesday in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said.

Reserve's deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma said that a patrolling team spotted the big cat's carcass in Khitoli area.

A territorial fight with another tiger is prima facie suspected to have caused the death of the big cat, he said.

The carcass was disposed of as per the NTCA guidelines after postmortem, he said. PTI COR ADU NSK