Tiger found dead in Nagpur's Deolapar forest

Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) The carcass of a tiger was found in Deolapar forest range in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, a senior official said.

The feline was found dead around 11 am by the forest staff during patrolling in compartment no 275 of the Bandra forest beat, he said.

A press release by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Bharat Singh Hada said that as per the preliminary examination, all body parts of the tiger were found intact.

After the post-mortem report and DNA examination of the samples, the age of the tiger will be known, he said. PTI CLS NP