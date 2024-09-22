Tiger found dead in Navegaon-Nagzira in Gondia district

Gondia, Sep 22 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in Navegaon-Nagzira forest in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Sunday, an official said.

The carcass of tiger T-9 was found at 10am in compartment 96 in Nagdev Pahadi by a beat guard, a release from the office Navegaon-Nagzira Deputy Director Rahul Gawai informed.

"The tiger was 9 years old. Prima facie. it seems the tiger died in a territorial fight. All parts of the tiger were intact. It was cremated as per NTCA guidelines," the official added. PTI COR CLS BNM