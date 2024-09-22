Tiger found dead in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) A three-year-old male tiger was found dead on Sunday following a territorial battle in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, located in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, an official said.

Ramanand Bhaskar, Deputy Conservator of Forest told PTI that the forest guards discovered the tiger's body in the Khandar range, showing signs of injury.

"Preliminary evidence suggests that the tiger, T-2312, died during a territorial dispute," Bhaskar said.

With this incident, the total number of tigers in the national park, which is one of the biggest and most renowned national parks in Northern India, has decreased to 72.

Tigers are territorial animals that vigorously defend their domains. To mark their boundaries, tigers use methods such as urinating, secreting substances from their anal glands, and leaving scratch marks on tree bark, bushes, and rocks. The territory can extend up to 100 square kilometres, sources said.