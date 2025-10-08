Tiger found dead in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in TN's Erode district

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Oct 8 (PTI) The forest department officials in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) found the carcass of a three-year-old male tiger while conducting regular patrol in Ekkathur forest under Kadambur range in this district.

The officials suspect that the tiger might have died in a 'territorial fight' with other tigers or animals, they said.

"The tiger population in Kadambur forest area is increasing, similarly to other wild animals. The animals are very sensitive and they will not allow other animals, including the other tigers, in their jurisdiction," said Sivasankaran, Forest Ranger, Kadambur Forest Range in STR on Tuesday.

The carcass was found few days ago, while the forest staff were conducting regular patrol in Ekkathur forest.

The veterinarians conducted a postmortem on the spot. They collected some parts of the carcass for analysis. The rest of the remains were burnt, officials said.

An investigation was conducted and there was no foul play suspected. The tiger might have died due to a territorial fight, they said. PTI COR KH