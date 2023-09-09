Tiger found dead in TN's Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam (TN), Sep 9 (PTI) A tiger was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a water tank close to Avalanche dam in Nilgiris district on Saturday.

People of the Emerald village in Kundah block, who found the dead tiger near a river close to a water tank, informed the police and forest officials.

The cause of the tiger's death will be known only after a post-mortem was conducted, a senior forest official said.

This is not the first instance of a tiger dying under mysterious circumstances. In August, a tigress and two tiger cubs were found dead in two different forest ranges in the district. PTI COR JSP KH