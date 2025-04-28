Tiger found dead in Umred forest range

Nagpur, Apr 28 (PTI) An 18-month-old tiger was found dead in the Umred forest range in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Monday, an official said.

Prima facie, the death was attributed to a territorial fight with another wild animal.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Nagpur, Bharat Singh Hada stated that the carcass of a tiger, aged around 15 to 18 months, was found in compartment no 356 in the Mangrud- Bothezari beat of the Umred forest range.

As per the preliminary examination, all body parts of the tiger were found intact. Evidence suggests the big cat was killed in a territorial fight. Further investigations are going on. PTI CLS NSK