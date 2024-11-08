Tiger found dead near Chhattisgarh's Guru Ghasidas National Park; poisoning suspected

Korea (Chhattisgarh), Nov 8 (PTI) An adult tiger was found dead in a forest close to Guru Ghasidas National Park in Chhattisgarh's Korea district, with forest officials suspecting the big cat was poisoned to death.

According to officials, they got information about the carcass of the big cat on Friday following which a team was rushed to the spot.

"The carcass of the full-grown tiger was found on a rivulet near Katwar village. Prima facie it seems the tiger was poisoned to death. However, the exact cause will be known after the post mortem which will be conducted on Saturday morning," a forest official said.

In June 2022, an adult tiger was poisoned to death in Guru Ghasidas national park. The park is spread along the border of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and is known for its rich flora and fauna. PTI COR TKP BNM