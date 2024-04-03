Tiger found trapped in well in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad(Kerala), Apr 3 (PTI) A tiger was found trapped in a well in a residential area near Kalpetta in this district on Wednesday.

Forest officials said that a family living in the area found the tiger in the well when they went to check why water could not be pumped into the overhead tank from the well.

"Subsequently, they informed us and a team of officials rushed to the spot," a senior forest official said.

The official said that all possible means, including tranquilising the animal, were being explored to bring it out of the well safely. PTI HMP HMP SDP