Tiger from Ranthambore strays near hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) A tiger from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district strayed out of the forest and reached the vicinity of a five-star hotel early Sunday, officials said.

The big cat was first caught on camera installed near a farmhouse around 4.30 am. It subsequently moved towards the hotel via the Amreshwar area.

Local residents informed the forest department after the sighting, prompting officials to rush to the spot and verify the tiger's presence through pugmarks.

According to the forest department officials, the tiger's movement is currently being monitored in the department's nursery area.

A special team has been formed to keep track of the animal's movement and ensure public safety, the officials said.

The forest department has issued an advisory to local residents to remain alert and immediately inform authorities about any movement of the tiger in the area. PTI SDA AKY