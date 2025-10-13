Tiger killed in train accident

Chandrapur, Oct 13 (PTI) A tiger, T-40, was fatally struck by a train while crossing tracks in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a forest official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday late at night near the Sindewahi-Alewahi railway crossing when the Gondia-Ballarshah passenger train was passing through the area.

As per the preliminary information, the train hit the big cat, aged around 14, under the Sindewahi forest area, about two km away from the railway station.

The carcass was cremated after postmortem as per NTCA (National Tiger Conservative Authority) guidelines. PTI COR NSK