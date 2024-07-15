Tiger killed, two cubs injured after being hit by train in MP

Sehore (MP), Jul 15 (PTI) A tiger was killed and two were injured after they were hit by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday, a forest official said.

The accident occurred near Budhni, around 106 km from the district headquarters, he said.

A big cat died, and two cubs sustained injuries after being hit by a train, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) MS Dabar said.

A team of doctors has been called in from Bhopal to treat the injured cubs, he said, adding that further details were awaited. PTI COR ADU ARU