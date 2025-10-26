Tiger kills man in village of Mysuru district

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 26 (PTI) Panic has gripped some villages in Mysuru district after a tiger killed another man on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened near Mullur village in Saraguru taluk, they added.

According to forest officials, 58-year-old Rajashekar Murthy, a cattle herder from Mullur, was attacked by a man-eating tiger while grazing his cattle in an open field in the afternoon.

This is the second fatal tiger attack in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district Mysuru within a month. Earlier, a man was killed in Badagalpura village.

Forest Department officials in Hediyala, their staff, and Saraguru police rushed to the scene and camped in the area following the incident.

Angry villagers from Mullur and neighbouring villages staged protests, accusing the Forest Department of negligence and failing to capture the man-eating tiger despite repeated attacks.

Villagers pointed out that there is no forest area near Mullur, yet tigers have been frequently sighted in the vicinity. The department's attempts to trace and trap the animal have so far proved unsuccessful. PTI GMS ADB