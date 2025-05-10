Tiger kills three women at the same spot and time in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

Chandrapur, May 10 (PTI) A tiger killed three women at the same spot and the same time in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Saturday morning, a forest official said.

The highly unusual attack was reported from the Sindewahi Range Forest in Compartment No.1355, the official said.

The women, residents of Mendha Mal village, had gone to collect ‘tendu’ leaves when the big cat targeted them around 11.30 am, killing all three at the scene, he said.

The victims have been identified as Kantabai Chaudhari (60), her daughter-in-law Shubhangi Chaudhari (38), and one Sarika Shende (48).

The bodies were later sent to a government hospital at Sindewahi for post-mortem, said the senior official from Chandrapur forest circle.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman, Vandana Gajbhiye, was injured by a tiger about 5 km from the spot of the first attack, the official said. PTI COR NR