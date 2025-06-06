Tiger kills woman in MP’s Umaria district

Umaria (MP), Jun 6 (PTI) A tiger mauled a 40-year-old woman to death in the buffer zone of the famous Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8 am at Rakhi village, located about 1.5 kilometres from the boundary of the tiger reserve’s core area, said Manpur Forest Ranger Mukesh Ahirwar.

A big cat pounced on Gulli Bai Yadav near a drain, close to her house, killing her on the spot.

After being alerted, forest and police officials reached the village and sent the body to the Manpur Community Health Centre for post-mortem, Ahirwar said.

Yadav's family has been given immediate financial help of Rs 10,000, the official said, adding that the remaining compensation will be provided later as per government norms.