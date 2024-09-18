Tiger kills woman in Pench buffer zone, villagers attack forest staff

Nagpur, Sept 18 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in the buffer zone of Pench Reserve in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident triggered an angry reaction in Jhinjhiriya village, leading to the attack on forest department personnel who had rushed to the spot on Tuesday evening after the woman was killed.

Forest officials assured that the tiger on the prowl will be captured.

The deceased, identified as Nita Kumbhare, was killed by a tiger on Tuesday evening, stated a release issued by Deputy Director of Pench Forest Reserve (Maharashtra) Prabhu Nath Shukla.

When officers and staff of the forest department reached the spot they were attacked by the angry villagers, leaving some forest guards seriously injured, he stated.

Senior police and forest officers held a meeting with villagers and pacified them, he added.

Shukla said that an assistance of Rs 5 lakh was immediately given to the family of the deceased and the remaining amount of compensation will be released soon.

Shukla said a team of forest department personnel is patrolling the region to trace and capture the tiger.